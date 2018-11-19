Monday, November 19, 2018
Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill opened today in Disney Springs
By Paola Peralta
on Mon, Nov 19, 2018 at 3:39 PM
Photo via Disney Springs/Twitter
Renowned chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck is taking another stab at Disney Springs.
Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill opened today, which makes this celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's fourth Bar & Grill location and his second restaurant to open at Disney Springs.
The new restaurant will follow the lead of the other three, offering a laid-back California dining experience complete with a casual lunch and dinner menu featuring Puck's signature handmade pastas, pizzas, seafood and steak.
The 250-seat restaurant offers a seated patio with a pizza bar, as well as a walk-up window where customers can order gelato and homemade pastries.
Puck previously owned Wolfgang Puck Cafe before it closed in 2017.
