Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill opened today in Disney Springs

November 19, 2018

Renowned chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck is taking another stab at Disney Springs.Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill opened today, which makes this celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's fourth Bar & Grill location and his second restaurant to open at Disney Springs.The new restaurant will follow the lead of the other three, offering a laid-back California dining experience complete with a casual lunch and dinner menu featuring Puck's signature handmade pastas, pizzas, seafood and steak.The 250-seat restaurant offers a seated patio with a pizza bar, as well as a walk-up window where customers can order gelato and homemade pastries.Puck previously owned Wolfgang Puck Cafe before it closed in 2017.