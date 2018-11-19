Monday, November 19, 2018
The Rolling Stones announce two Florida dates as part of their 2019 tour

By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 19, 2018 at 3:12 PM


Photo via the Rolling Stones/Facebook
Rock legends and improbable survivors the Rolling Stones
today announced the dates for their 2019 "Unfiltered" tour
, kicking off with no less than two Florida shows. Neither are in Orlando, true, but one is only two hours away.
The Rolling Stones play the Hard Rock Arena in Miami Gardens on Saturday, April 20, 2019, and then the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville
on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Ticketing information TBA.
