Monday, November 19, 2018

New details on Eola General opening in the old Handy Pantry location

Posted By on Mon, Nov 19, 2018 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge eolagen1.png
Back in September, indie convenience store Handy Pantry in Lake Eola Heights closed after more than 100 years in business. Now, the folks behind the new food hall in Sanford will give a new breath of life to the space with Eola General.

Located at 522 E. Amelia St., the store will remain a traditional neighborhood convenience store, but with a few modern upgrades like offering high-quality products from local vendors, a coffee program from Wavelength Coffee, a curated selection of beer and wine, and a new breakfast lunch and dinner menu.

The new spot is also working with Shaun Noonan from Dixie Dharma to help curate vegan options.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA EOLAGENERAL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via eolageneral/Instagram
click to enlarge eolagen2.png
Most of the historic building will remain untouched; however, Eola General is adding a new sandwich counter and new dog-friendly court yard.

Eola General's Sean Kelly is also the man behind the upcoming Henry's Depot food hall in Sanford, and he serves as president of Saint Lawrence Title in downtown Orlando.



No exact opening date has been announced, but Eola General is expected to open before the end of the year.

