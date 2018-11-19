New details on Eola General opening in the old Handy Pantry location

click to enlarge
Back in September, indie convenience store Handy Pantry
in Lake Eola Heights closed after more than 100 years in business. Now, the folks behind the new food hall in Sanford will give a new breath of life to the space with Eola General.
Located at 522 E. Amelia St., the store will remain a traditional neighborhood convenience store, but with a few modern upgrades like offering high-quality products from local vendors, a coffee program from Wavelength Coffee, a curated selection of beer and wine, and a new breakfast lunch and dinner menu.
The new spot is also working with Shaun Noonan from Dixie Dharma to help curate vegan options.
Photo via eolageneral/Instagram
Most of the historic building will remain untouched; however, Eola General is adding a new sandwich counter and new dog-friendly court yard.
Eola General's Sean Kelly is also the man behind the upcoming Henry's Depot food hall
in Sanford, and he serves as president of Saint Lawrence Title in downtown Orlando.
No exact opening date has been announced, but Eola General is expected to open before the end of the year.
