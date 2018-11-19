Ford's Garage is now officially open at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets

Photo via Ford's Garage/Facebook

The first Orlando area Ford Motors-themed restaurant is now open.Ford's Garage, a Tampa-based "American comfort food" chain, can be found at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets at 8201 Vineland Ave., across from the North Face and Gap outlets.As the name implies, the spot is modeled after a 1920's service station displaying vintage Ford vehicles. Even the menu items go along with the theme like the Low Carb-uretor burger and the High-Octane burger.The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day except Saturday, where it's open until midnight.