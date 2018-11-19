Every holiday market happening this holiday season in Central Florida

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Lothrop

Nothing puts you in the holiday spirit like a good ol' Christmas market and this year, the Orlando area delivers plenty of ways to shop local.Canal Street and Sam Avenue, New Smyrna BeachOutdoor holiday market. 9 am-5 pm; Downtown New Smyrna Beach, free.East Robinson Street and North Bumby AvenueSales, giveaways and more from Milk District businesses and vendors. Noon-6 pm; The Milk District, free.3409 Maguire Road, WindermereMeet local artists and purchase their one-of-a-kind creations. 11 am-5 pm; The Pines at Windermere, free; 407-538-1355.6431 Milner Blvd.Holiday market with gifts that range from crafty to kinky. 3-7 pm; The Woodshed; free; 407-293-7474.618 N. Thornton Ave.Features local handmade goods and gifts, unique art, jewelry, pottery, live music, live painting and sculpting, knitting, loom woven rugs, drawings, cards, garden sculpture, massage, henna, hand-carved leather bags and corsets, and more. 10 am-5 pm; Dandelion Communitea Cafe; free; 407-362-1864.1042 N. Mills Ave.Holiday retro, vintage and handmade market; Will's Pub; 1-9 pm; free.1842 E. Winter Park RoadParking lot holiday market with vendors, live music, interactive booths and more. 10 am-6 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee; free; 407-623-3393.2912 Corrine DriveFind unique gifts for family and friends among the vendors at the Holiday Pop Swap Market, which features vintage, vinyl and handcrafted products and several food trucks. 1 pm; Dear Prudence Shop; free; 407-894-8941.