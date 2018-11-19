The Gist

Monday, November 19, 2018

Every holiday market happening this holiday season in Central Florida

Posted By on Mon, Nov 19, 2018 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Photo by Michael Lothrop
Nothing puts you in the holiday spirit like a good ol' Christmas market and this year, the Orlando area delivers plenty of ways to shop local.

Saturday Nov. 24

Coastal Christmas Market
Canal Street and Sam Avenue, New Smyrna Beach
Outdoor holiday market. 9 am-5 pm; Downtown New Smyrna Beach, free.

Small Business Saturday Market
East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue
Sales, giveaways and more from Milk District businesses and vendors. Noon-6 pm; The Milk District, free.



Holiday Makers Market
3409 Maguire Road, Windermere
Meet local artists and purchase their one-of-a-kind creations. 11 am-5 pm; The Pines at Windermere, free; 407-538-1355.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Kinky Shopping Extravaganza
6431 Milner Blvd.
Holiday market with gifts that range from crafty to kinky. 3-7 pm; The Woodshed; free; 407-293-7474.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Sparkle Handmade Art Market
618 N. Thornton Ave.
Features local handmade goods and gifts, unique art, jewelry, pottery, live music, live painting and sculpting, knitting, loom woven rugs, drawings, cards, garden sculpture, massage, henna, hand-carved leather bags and corsets, and more. 10 am-5 pm; Dandelion Communitea Cafe; free; 407-362-1864.

Will's A Faire Holiday Market
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Holiday retro, vintage and handmade market; Will's Pub; 1-9 pm; free.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Grandma Party Bazaar
1842 E. Winter Park Road
Parking lot holiday market with vendors, live music, interactive booths and more. 10 am-6 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee; free; 407-623-3393.

Holiday Pop Swap Market
2912 Corrine Drive
Find unique gifts for family and friends among the vendors at the Holiday Pop Swap Market, which features vintage, vinyl and handcrafted products and several food trucks. 1 pm; Dear Prudence Shop; free; 407-894-8941.

