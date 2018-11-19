Band of the Week: Linqo

click to enlarge

Just the facts:



Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youIt started as the solo project of singer/songwriter Marco Miller in April 2016 and over the next year friends have jumped aboard one by one contributing they’re own uniqueness.Marco Miller - Vocals/GuitarsTommy Re - GuitarsJosh Petit - Percussion/VocalsEllie Kim - Keys/VocalsDark/Bright/Colorful/Structured/AmbientOh man, there are so many! If we had to pick, playing with our friends Beneath the Bell at Standard Collective in Melbourne. It was a benefit show for a friend who passed, and was such a great line-up with great people in an awesome little space.Beneath the Bell (formerly “Fighting the Silence”). They always give 110% and have such a big operatic sound that's more of an experience than a local band show.We actually like when people make up their own description, It’s up for interpretation and it's fun for us to see the words people use. We forget who, but someone called us “cosmic alt-rock.” We got a kick out of that.Like most of us, we genuinely love living here, the awesome venues and for the most part the Orlando music scene is a pretty tight-knit community. We look out for each other and help one another grow. Least favorite is parking downtown.We have a lot of big shows coming up and we are getting ready to record our full length album in 2019!