Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, November 18, 2018

Tip Jar

MX Taco opening this January in the Milk District

Posted By on Sun, Nov 18, 2018 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge mx_taco2.jpg
I know, I know you're thinking Chinga tu madre! Another taco joint???

Yes, but MX Taco — a fast-casual taqueria moving into the space recently vacated by Arepas & More at 207 N. Bumby Ave. — will be in the same vein as other high-street taquerias like Hunger Street Tacos and Black Rooster Taqueria.

That's not to say chef Ryan Manning is one to adulterate his tacos with po-mo elements and fusion-y ingredients. On the contrary.

He'll keep things relatively simple and it's the sort of approach that earned the current banquet chef of the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C., an invite to stage a pop-up of MX Taco at the Mexican Embassy this past Cinco de Mayo.



"Mexican cuisine is so easily complicated," Manning says. "I want to serve
tacos that aren't; tacos that you'd find in various regions across Mexico;
tacos with just a few ingredients designed to extract the most flavor
possible."
click to enlarge Bistec en salsa roja (braised steak) - MX TACO
  • MX Taco
  • Bistec en salsa roja (braised steak)
We're talking sweet potato and mole from Oaxaca; steak, avocado and
pumpkin seed sauce from Yucatán; braised steak, avocado and salsa roja
from Sonora; and confit pulled pork from Michoacán, to name just a few.

On Thursdays, Manning will offer pozole (the hominy soup with tomato pork broth traditionally served on Thursdays in Mexico) and tacos al pastor from the trompo on Saturdays. (See below for the full menu)

Having worked as chef de cuisine at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun prior to his stint in D.C., Manning says he's eaten his fair share of tacos all over Mexico. Now his goal is to share those experiences and all that he's learned with Orlando's taco-crazed public. Everything from "tacos with sikil pak — a pumpkin seed-roasted tomato & onion pesto sauce I learned to make while in a small village outside of Valladolid, Yucatán — to the guajillo hot sauce a good friend taught me from her town of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco."
click to enlarge Chef Ryan Manning - MX TACO
  • MX Taco
  • Chef Ryan Manning
Manning will source his corn tortillas from a stateside tortilleria that brings their corn in from Mexico. It's taken him months, weaving through a web of small Mexican-owned businesses with proprietors who only speak Spanish, to get into their network so, no surprise, he'd rather not reveal the name of the tortilleria.

"Making corn tortillas myself doesn't really make sense," he says, "and, besides, I can't really make a tortilla like the pros. When I was living and working in Mexico, I realized the best taco places brought in their tortillas from a tortilleria, and the place I'm sourcing from has a $100,000 machine that gives a great char and flavor."
click to enlarge Guajillo, chile de árbol and habanero hot sauces. - MX TACO
  • MX Taco
  • Guajillo, chile de árbol and habanero hot sauces.
Manning, who served as sous chef when Highball & Harvest opened in 2014, will offer three housemade sauces at MX — mild guajillo, a chile de árbol and a spicy habanero.

For dessert, Manning will serve an avocado ice cream with candied pumpkin seed, Mexican chocolate and chile-spiced coconut flakes.

Look for MX Taco to open after the first of the year.

Follow them on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Web

MX Taco Menu (prices subject to change)
click to enlarge mx_menu.jpg
Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Japanese punks XL Fits stop in to Total Punk's Turnbuckle Tuesdays Read More

  2. Traffic will be a major shitstorm in downtown Orlando this Saturday Read More

  3. The Nook screens two films from Mel Brooks' best year ever Read More

  4. Early recount totals show little change in Florida races for governor, Senate Read More

  5. Rick Scott will recuse himself from certifying the recount results in the Florida Senate race Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation