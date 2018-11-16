The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 16, 2018

The Gist

Vault 5421 celebrates the dark arts in honor of latest Potterverse flick

Posted By on Fri, Nov 16, 2018 at 8:04 AM

click to enlarge Claudia Kim as Nagini in The Crimes of Grindelwald
  • Claudia Kim as Nagini in The Crimes of Grindelwald
You guys aren’t sick of Harry Potter yet, are you? To celebrate the release of the latest film set in J.K. Rowling’s extended universe, The Crimes of Grindelwald, Gods & Monsters throws a themed party in its Vault 5421 backroom. Expect plenty of costumes, special movie-themed concoctions, raffle prizes and, uh, a cage dancer. Pretty sure that part’s non-canon.

8 p.m. Saturday; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Dark Magic & Mayhem
@ Gods & Monsters
5421 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details Gods & Monsters
5421 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
Books/Comics
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Dark Magic & Mayhem @ Gods & Monsters

    • Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Democratic ally back medical marijuana bills for veterans Read More

  2. Orlando's first medical marijuana drive-thru officially opens today Read More

  3. After years of unsubstantiated rumors, it looks like Six Flags may finally be headed to Orlando Read More

  4. Orange County machine recount wraps up without major shift in vote tallies Read More

  5. The Ramen is now open in downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation