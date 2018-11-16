Vault 5421 celebrates the dark arts in honor of latest Potterverse flick

click to enlarge
-
Claudia Kim as Nagini in The Crimes of Grindelwald
You guys aren’t sick of Harry Potter yet, are you? To celebrate the release of the latest film set in J.K. Rowling’s extended universe, The Crimes of Grindelwald
, Gods & Monsters throws a themed party in its Vault 5421 backroom. Expect plenty of costumes, special movie-themed concoctions, raffle prizes and, uh, a cage dancer. Pretty sure that part’s non-canon.
8 p.m. Saturday; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com
.
@ Gods & Monsters
5421 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
Price:
free
Events