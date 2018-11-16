Traffic will be a major shitstorm in downtown Orlando this Saturday

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

Three major sporting events will happen at the same time in downtown Orlando this Saturday, which is great news for sports fans and a perfect storm for nightmarish traffic.On Nov. 17, downtown will feature a sold-out Magic home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium, and various watch parties for the UCF game all going down simultaneously.Also, don't forget that Jingle Eve will also be happening in Ivanhoe Village Saturday evening, so forget about traveling down Orange between Princeton and Magnolia.If you plan on going to any of these events, we highly advise you either take an Uber or a Lyft, or plan on sacrificing your car into the Great Pit of Carkoon.