Playboi Carti comes to party at the Beacham

If you have more extravagant musical tastes than the below-mentioned punk show, there’s this altogether more lavish affair. According to pop lore, young Atlanta (now Los Angeles) MC Playboy Carti was born the day Tupac Shakur died, an apt metaphor for the stern activism of a previous generation giving way to gleeful hedonism if there ever was one. And yet, you dismiss Carti’s considerable skills at your own misfortune. Last year’s “Magnolia” was a monster hit, earning Carti plaudits from even such surreal corners as Forbes and Vogue. New album Die Lit
– with an iconic cover image that owes more to Bad Brains than trap – is proving every bit as unstoppable. And the Playboi is on a creative roll too, confidently giving concertgoers previews of new songs from upcoming release Whole Lotta Red
at shows last week. Party time.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com
| $35-$40
