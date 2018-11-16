Japanese punks XL Fits stop in to Total Punk's Turnbuckle Tuesdays

click to enlarge
Getting to see the peerless XL Fits – sublimely unhinged scummy proto-punk from Japan that effortlessly straddles the thin white line between Motörhead and the Mirrors – do their thing live has got us downright giddy. And it’s free too? More money to spend on their merch. Opening is the only local project that can hang with them in the “unhinged” stakes, Channel 83. With a lo-fi, speedfreak Devo sound in hand, and a trash bag gimp mask (occasionally) on head, there is no such thing as a “bad” Channel 83 set.
with Channel 83 | 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| free
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Tue., Nov. 20, 10 p.m.
Price:
free
