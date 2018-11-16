The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 16, 2018

The Heard

Japanese punks XL Fits stop in to Total Punk's Turnbuckle Tuesdays

Posted By on Fri, Nov 16, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge wills-pub-esbenwillemsinstagram.png
Getting to see the peerless XL Fits – sublimely unhinged scummy proto-punk from Japan that effortlessly straddles the thin white line between Motörhead and the Mirrors – do their thing live has got us downright giddy. And it’s free too? More money to spend on their merch. Opening is the only local project that can hang with them in the “unhinged” stakes, Channel 83. With a lo-fi, speedfreak Devo sound in hand, and a trash bag gimp mask (occasionally) on head, there is no such thing as a “bad” Channel 83 set.

with Channel 83 | 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details XL-Fits, Channel 83
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., Nov. 20, 10 p.m.
Price: free
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    XL-Fits, Channel 83 @ Will's Pub

    • Tue., Nov. 20, 10 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Democratic ally back medical marijuana bills for veterans Read More

  2. After years of unsubstantiated rumors, it looks like Six Flags may finally be headed to Orlando Read More

  3. The Ramen is now open in downtown Orlando Read More

  4. Orlando's first medical marijuana drive-thru officially opens today Read More

  5. Orange County machine recount wraps up without major shift in vote tallies Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation