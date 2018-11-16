Here's how to fix a mismatched signature on a mail ballot for Florida's recount

click to enlarge
Florida voters have until 5 p.m. this Saturday to fix mail ballots that were rejected because of mismatched signatures for Florida's recount after a ruling
from a federal judge.
Voters who were belatedly notified that they submitted a signature on their ballot that does not match the one on file have until Nov. 17 to "cure" their ballot with an affidavit available in English
and Spanish.
Return the completed and signed affidavit along with a copy of your ID to your county Supervisor of Elections office by delivering it physically, mailing it in, by fax or by email.
Acceptable forms of identification include Florida driver's license or identification card; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military, student, retirement center, neighborhood association or public assistance ID; veteran health ID card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Florida concealed carry weapon license; or employee ID card issued by any municipal, state or federal government entity. If you don't have any of those forms of identification, you can also use a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document.
If you don't know the status of your mail ballot, you can check the process online in every county, including all of Central Florida:
- Orange County
- Osceola County
- Seminole County
- Volusia County
- Polk County
- Lake County
- Brevard County
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled
Thursday that Florida's process for curing mail ballots was unconstitutional, partially because state law doesn't allow voters to challenge determinations made by county canvassing board to reject their ballots because the signatures don't match.
"The precise issue in this case is whether Florida’s law that allows county election officials to reject vote-by-mail and provisional ballots for mismatched signatures – with no standards, an illusory process to cure, and no process to challenge the rejection – passes constitutional muster," Walker wrote in his order. "The answer is simple. It does not."
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.