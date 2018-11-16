The Heard

Friday, November 16, 2018

The Heard

Enzian showcases John Lydon's other band in 'The Public Image Is Rotten'

Posted By on Fri, Nov 16, 2018 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_public_image_is_rotten.jpg
Though Public Image Ltd. has been around for far longer and released far more groundbreaking material than frontman John Lydon’s other band, it remains relegated to a footnote far too often when people discuss Lydon’s career. The new documentary screening at Enzian Theater for one night only attempts to correct that. Featuring interviews from current and former band members, friends, famous fans and Lydon himself, The Public Image Is Rotten charts the course of PiL from the dissolution of the Sex Pistols to 2015’s tour in support of their most recent album, What the World
Needs Now.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12

