Enzian showcases John Lydon's other band in 'The Public Image Is Rotten'

Though Public Image Ltd. has been around for far longer and released far more groundbreaking material than frontman John Lydon’sband, it remains relegated to a footnote far too often when people discuss Lydon’s career. The new documentary screening at Enzian Theater for one night only attempts to correct that. Featuring interviews from current and former band members, friends, famous fans and Lydon himself,charts the course of PiL from the dissolution of the Sex Pistols to 2015’s tour in support of their most recent album,9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12