Tropical Depression showcases the strength of Florida's darkwave scene at Stardust Video & Coffee

In one of life’s little ironies, the so-called Sunshine State has developed a strong crop of artists obsessed with dark electronic soundscapes over the past few years. It’s a scene that’s existed for a while, but this two-day festival – the first day of which takes place in Tampa – highlights just how much it’s grown. The festival has been engineered to bring as many out-of-town groups to each night as possible, so expect to see something new.
8 p.m. Saturday; Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7-$10; stardustie.com
When: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
