Thursday, November 15, 2018

The Gist

They're gonna light a guy on fire at the Orlando Speedworld's Night of Destruction

Posted By on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 2:45 PM


The annual Night of Destruction is coming to the Orlando Speedworld next week, and you can bet your ass it'll have all the metal mayhem you've come to expect from an evening completely centered around smashing shit together, including lighting a guy on fire.

According to this very cool promo video, this year's event includes a demolition derby, schoolbus figure-eight racing, monster trucks, motorcycle stunts and of course, "the human fire walk," which is more than likely exactly what it sounds like.
click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA CRASH CAST/YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via Crash Cast/YouTube
Oh hell yeeeeaaaah.

The Night of Destruction takes place Friday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for adults, and $10 for kids ages 3-11.

