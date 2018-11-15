Thursday, November 15, 2018
Taste of Africa festival comes to Eagle Nest Park this weekend
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 3:21 PM
While popular images of Africa tend to focus on poverty and starvation, the Taste of Africa festival is here to disabuse you of those notions. The festival, taking place at MetroWest’s Eagle Nest Park, features a “village market” where attendees can sample tastes from across the second-largest continent, along with cuisine from the Caribbean, part of the African diaspora. Head
over to the bazaar to check out arts and crafts vendors, or bring home some authentic African spices to add to your dishes at home. A concert featuring
African music and dance closes out the festival from 6-9 p.m.
3-9 p.m. | Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Blvd. | facebook.com/centralfloridadeals | $10-$25
