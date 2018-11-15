Bloggytown

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Orlando's first medical marijuana drive-thru officially opens today

Posted By on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo via Shutterstock
Orlando's first medical marijuana drive-thru will celebrate its grand opening Thursday afternoon.

The Massachusetts company Curaleaf is inviting patients and media to tour its newest East Orlando medical marijuana dispensary with a drive-through window at 775 N. Semoran Blvd. starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Curaleaf already has one dispensary in Central Florida near the Southchase neighborhood at 12402 S. Orange Blossom Trail. The 3,515-square-foot dispensary on Semoran Boulevard had its soft opening last week.

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY CURALEAF
  • Photo provided by Curaleaf
Medical marijuana patients who are registered with the state will be able to place their orders online or via phone with the Curaleaf dispensary, much like picking up medicine at CVS or Walgreens. The medical marijuana company sells oil cartridges, flower pods, flower vaporizer cartridges, vaporizes, capsules and topical balms, plus offers free delivery of its products anywhere in the state. Curaleaf requires first-time patients to visit the dispensary for a private consultation before picking up their medicine through the window.

"Since the time Florida's voters approved medical marijuana in the state, our team at Curaleaf has been dedicated to ensuring patients have access to this life-changing treatment," said Lindsay Jones, president of Curaleaf Florida, in a statement. "Understanding many of our patients live with debilitating conditions that sometimes may impact mobility, we are proud today to offer East Orlando area patients our safe premium quality medical marijuana products through online orders that may be fulfilled via our drive-thru or free delivery service."



Curaleaf opened Florida's first medical marijuana drive-through window at its Palm Harbor location this past summer. The company says it plans to offer educational resources at its dispensary, as well as discount programs senior citizens, pediatric patients, military veterans and patients on government assistance.

For more information on the East Orlando location, visit Curaleaf's website.

