Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Bloggytown

Orange County machine recount wraps up without major shift in vote tallies

Posted By on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE
Nine days removed from the Nov. 6 election, there's at last a light at the end of the midterms tunnel as the Orange County vote canvassing board has wrapped up its machine recounts of the state's most competitive races.

According to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, the percentage differences between candidates remain unchanged, even though the total amount of votes dipped slightly from the total reported last week to the Florida Division of Elections, from 479,122 votes to 478,999.

For the race for U.S. Senate between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Scott, in Orange County, the percentages remain the same as last week: 61.76 percent for Nelson, 37.97 percent for Scott.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-11-15_at_12.57.34_pm.png

Orange County's reported numbers remain the same in the governor's race between Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis: 62.22 percent for Gillum, 36.60 percent for DeSantis.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-11-15_at_1.02.25_pm.png

And as for the Agriculture Commissioner race between Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell, the reported totals among Orange County voters remained the same as well: 62.30 percent for Fried, 37.70 percent for Caldwell.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-11-15_at_1.06.13_pm.png

Orange County was the first of the Sunshine State's seven largest urban counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Duval, to report the machine recount numbers.

On the statewide level, Scott (50.07 percent) currently leads Nelson (49.92 percent); DeSantis (49.59 percent) currently leads Gillum (49.18 percent); and Fried (50.03 percent) currently leads Caldwell (49.97 percent.)



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first medical marijuana drive-thru officially opens today Read More

  2. The Ramen is now open in downtown Orlando Read More

  3. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Democratic ally back medical marijuana bills for veterans Read More

  4. 'Hey Grrl' exhibit puts Orlando's creepiest texts on blast for one night only Read More

  5. Disney reveals new 'storytelling' ride vehicles for Guardians of the Galaxy coaster at Epcot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation