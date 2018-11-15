The Heard

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Jon Bellion announces Orlando show set for next summer

Posted By on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 1:31 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JON BELLION/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jon Bellion/Facebook
R&B hitmaker Jon Bellion – who first came to fame in 2012 after penning the chorus of Eminem's Grammy-winning 2012 single "The Monster" – has announced a round of North American dates next year to promote his recently released new album Glory Sound Prep. And, lucky you, one of three Florida shows on Bellion's tour will be in Orlando!

Jon Bellion headlines the CFE Arena on Friday, June 21, 2019. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Nov. 16.
