Jon Bellion announces Orlando show set for next summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 1:31 PM
Photo via Jon Bellion/Facebook
R&B hitmaker Jon Bellion
– who first came to fame in 2012 after penning the chorus of Eminem's Grammy-winning 2012 single "The Monster" – has announced a round of North American dates
next year to promote his recently released new album Glory Sound Prep.
And, lucky you, one of three Florida shows on Bellion's tour will be in Orlando!
Jon Bellion headlines the CFE Aren
a on Friday, June 21, 2019. Tickets go on sale tomorrow,
Nov. 16.
