Thursday, November 15, 2018

Ivanhoe Village gears up for the holidays with annual Jingle Eve

Posted By on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge gal_jingle_eve_adobestock_97630521.jpeg.jpg
Get into the Christmas spirit early with this Ivanhoe Village party. Enjoy live music, food trucks, shopping, artist and vendor booths, and more. Adults can hang out in beer and wine gardens, or take part in the 12 Wines of Christmas premium wine walk. Of course, there’s also a play zone and an encounter with Santa Claus for children. Fireworks over Lake Ivanhoe cap off the night.

5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 | Ivanhoe Village, North Orange Avenue and Virginia Drive | ivanhoevillage.org | free-$15

Event Details Jingle Eve
@ Ivanhoe Village Main Street
Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets
Elsewhere
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 17, 5-10 p.m.
Price: free-$15
Holiday
Map
Location Details Ivanhoe Village Main Street
Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets
Elsewhere
Orlando, FL
General Goods & Services
Map
