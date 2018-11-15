Ivanhoe Village gears up for the holidays with annual Jingle Eve

click to enlarge

Event Details Jingle Eve @ Ivanhoe Village Main Street Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets Elsewhere Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 17, 5-10 p.m. Price: free-$15 Holiday Map

Get into the Christmas spirit early with this Ivanhoe Village party. Enjoy live music, food trucks, shopping, artist and vendor booths, and more. Adults can hang out in beer and wine gardens, or take part in the 12 Wines of Christmas premium wine walk. Of course, there’s also a play zone and an encounter with Santa Claus for children. Fireworks over Lake Ivanhoe cap off the night.5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 | Ivanhoe Village, North Orange Avenue and Virginia Drive | ivanhoevillage.org | free-$15