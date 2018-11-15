Hard Rock Live hosts comedian Kathleen Madigan for 'Boxed Wine & Bigfoot'

click to enlarge
Veteran comedian Kathleen Madigan stops into Hard Rock Live this weekend on her “Boxed Wine & Bigfoot” tour. The comic’s most recent special, Bothering Jesus
, premiered on Netflix this year and the associated album turned into the biggest-selling comedy album since 2014. Grab tickets while you can, because most of her shows on this tour have sold out.
8 p.m. Friday; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $30-$35; hardrock.com/orlando
.
@ Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
Price:
$30-$35
Comedy