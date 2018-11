Hard Rock Live hosts comedian Kathleen Madigan for 'Boxed Wine & Bigfoot'

click to enlarge

Event Details Kathleen Madigan @ Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd. I-DriveUniversal Orlando, FL When: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m. Price: $30-$35 Comedy Map

Veteran comedian Kathleen Madigan stops into Hard Rock Live this weekend on her “Boxed Wine & Bigfoot” tour. The comic’s most recent special,, premiered on Netflix this year and the associated album turned into the biggest-selling comedy album since 2014. Grab tickets while you can, because most of her shows on this tour have sold out.8 p.m. Friday; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $30-$35; hardrock.com/orlando