Thursday, November 15, 2018

Hard Rock Live hosts comedian Kathleen Madigan for 'Boxed Wine & Bigfoot'

Posted By on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge gal_drink_kathleen_madigan.jpg
Veteran comedian Kathleen Madigan stops into Hard Rock Live this weekend on her “Boxed Wine & Bigfoot” tour. The comic’s most recent special, Bothering Jesus, premiered on Netflix this year and the associated album turned into the biggest-selling comedy album since 2014. Grab tickets while you can, because most of her shows on this tour have sold out.

8 p.m. Friday; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $30-$35; hardrock.com/orlando.

