Half of Stanton Warriors pop into Iron Cow for a DJ gig this weekend

Though it’s not technically the full Stanton Warriors lineup – Mark Yardley is sitting this one out – Dominic Butler’s gig at Iron Cow this weekend is going to be pretty close. The signature blend of house, hip-hop and electro is sure to be preserved, and openers DJ BMF, Supagroover and Molecule will only enhance it.
9 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15-$20; facebook.com/ironcowcafe
