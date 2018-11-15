The Heard

Thursday, November 15, 2018

Half of Stanton Warriors pop into Iron Cow for a DJ gig this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 15, 2018 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge gal_stanton_warriors_credit_phoebe_marias_photography.jpg
Though it’s not technically the full Stanton Warriors lineup – Mark Yardley is sitting this one out – Dominic Butler’s gig at Iron Cow this weekend is going to be pretty close. The signature blend of house, hip-hop and electro is sure to be preserved, and openers DJ BMF, Supagroover and Molecule will only enhance it.

9 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15-$20; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

