Wednesday, November 14, 2018

The Ramen is now open in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Nov 14, 2018 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY FAIYAZ KARA
  • Photo by Faiyaz Kara
Chef Suichi Tanida's new ramen shop, The Ramen, opened today in downtown Orlando.

The former Disney chef left his post at the Mitsukoshi restaurant in the Japan Pavilion at Epcot to open his new restaurant in the old Philly Connection spot at 480 N. Orange Ave.

As for what to expect from the new eatery, the entrees include a selection of ramen, including vegan options, as well as bento boxes and donburi. Appetizers include edamame, takoyaki and gyoza, and mochi ice cream and dorayaki for dessert.

The Ramen isn't the only new ramen joint joining the Orlando food scene. Back in August Jinya opened a new ramen bar in Thornton Park and Domu's Sonny Nguyen is set to bring a new Japanese pub, Toro Tori, to the Mills 50 District.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

