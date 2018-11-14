The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

The Heard

Roy Orbison's hologram brings the 'Big O' back to life at the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Wed, Nov 14, 2018 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
Look, we all miss Roy Orbison. But think you can deal with a visit from his ghost? Cool, because this is going to feel eerily like that. In a weird collision of golden-era nostalgia and future-now technology, this stage production by L.A. company BASE Hologram is bringing the Big O back to life with state-of-the-art digital and laser capability. Currently touring a similar live simulation of late opera grande dame Maria Callas and working on an upcoming Amy Winehouse production, BASE is really developing this concert frontier. For this one, Orbison – or, rather, his three-dimensional projected likeness – will be backed by a full live orchestra to perform a 16-song greatest hits set. Deepfakes will be here to permanently scramble our reality soon enough anyway, so might as well enjoy an innocent one whose only intent is to regale us with the gorgeous yearning of that legendary voice.

8 p.m. | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $44-$74

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
Price: $44-$74
Concerts/Events
Map

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $44-$74

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Thanks to the I-4 Ultimate project, it will soon be a lot safer to walk to Universal Orlando Read More

  2. After years of unsubstantiated rumors, it looks like Six Flags may finally be headed to Orlando Read More

  3. You can now book private parties at the Taco Bell in Ocoee Read More

  4. From Korean drinking games to tattoo parlors, Virgin Voyages continues to wow with details on their upcoming cruise ships Read More

  5. Rick Scott will recuse himself from certifying the recount results in the Florida Senate race Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation