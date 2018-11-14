The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

The Heard

Orlando musician Steven Head furthers his synthesized guitar explorations at the In-Between Series

Posted By on Wed, Nov 14, 2018 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Steven Head at the In-Between Series, Rogers Kiene Building, Nov. 12
With amazing experiences like his legendary parking lot projects, Orlando experimentalist Steven Head has one of the most noteworthy oeuvres in the city when it comes to live encounters of audio immersion. Moreover, he’s equally known for turbocharging notable bands like Acoqui and Moon Jelly with his guitar work as he is for his solo electronic work in projects such as White Sands. In Head’s evolution, however, that two-sided interest has become less and less about duality than it is about avant-garde synthesis.
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
Merging both guitar and electronics, his latest work “Dream Rhythm” was a journey of texture and state. The performance opened with new-age washes that began as microscopic meditations, blossomed to new sonic dawns and sometimes evaporated on down to ghostly impressionism. Throughout, the scale and intensity ebbed and flowed from climax to relief, showcasing otherworldly frequencies and even some occasional beats, a feature that’s not always a pillar of Head’s solo work.
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
Making it a truly plunging experience was that the upstairs auditorium was lit only by projections of organically undulating visuals by David Levesque of Levek fame.
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
And although the performance spanned only a compact 30 minutes, it was a uninterrupted half-hour expedition of constantly unfolding audio and video that reaffirmed Head as a true sonic architect and voyager.
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
One great addition to the event was a post-show Q&A with the artist, which yielded revelations that ranged from theoretical to technical. It’s a component that could be especially enlightening with the kind of experimental and art music that’s on spotlight at this series in particular and should really be done any time the artist is game.
click to enlarge Steven Head at the In-Between Series - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Steven Head at the In-Between Series
Also noteworthy, though perhaps not surprising considering the range and caliber of Head’s contributions in the Orlando music scene, is how star-studded the turnout was. Among those in attendance were luminaries from across the scene including members of very distinguished acts like Elizabeth A. Baker, Telethon, Acoqui and Broken Machine Films. Even prominent Orlando urban sketch artist Thomas Thorspecken was there live-sketching the event.

This is the kind of special intersection that happens at the In-Between Series, which remains reliably artistic and unafraid to be out on the fringe.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After years of unsubstantiated rumors, it looks like Six Flags may finally be headed to Orlando Read More

  2. The Ramen is now open in downtown Orlando Read More

  3. Thanks to the I-4 Ultimate project, it will soon be a lot safer to walk to Universal Orlando Read More

  4. You can now book private parties at the Taco Bell in Ocoee Read More

  5. Marco Rubio, the knowledgeable football man Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation