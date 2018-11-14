Orlando musician Steven Head furthers his synthesized guitar explorations at the In-Between Series

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Steven Head at the In-Between Series, Rogers Kiene Building, Nov. 12
Bao Le-Huu
Steven Head at the In-Between Series
With amazing experiences like his legendary parking lot projects
, Orlando experimentalist Steven Head
has one of the most noteworthy oeuvres in the city when it comes to live encounters of audio immersion. Moreover, he’s equally known for turbocharging notable bands like Acoqui
and Moon Jelly
with his guitar work as he is for his solo electronic work in projects such as White Sands.
In Head’s evolution, however, that two-sided interest has become less and less about duality than it is about avant-garde synthesis.
Merging both guitar and electronics, his latest work “Dream Rhythm”
was a journey of texture and state. The performance opened with new-age washes that began as microscopic meditations, blossomed to new sonic dawns and sometimes evaporated on down to ghostly impressionism. Throughout, the scale and intensity ebbed and flowed from climax to relief, showcasing otherworldly frequencies and even some occasional beats, a feature that’s not always a pillar of Head’s solo work.
Making it a truly plunging experience was that the upstairs auditorium was lit only by projections of organically undulating visuals by David Levesque of Levek
fame.
And although the performance spanned only a compact 30 minutes, it was a uninterrupted half-hour expedition of constantly unfolding audio and video that reaffirmed Head as a true sonic architect and voyager.
One great addition to the event was a post-show Q&A with the artist,
which yielded revelations that ranged from theoretical to technical. It’s a component that could be especially enlightening with the kind of experimental and art music that’s on spotlight at this series in particular and should really be done any time the artist is game.
Also noteworthy, though perhaps not surprising considering the range and caliber of Head’s contributions in the Orlando music scene, is how star-studded the turnout was. Among those in attendance were luminaries from across the scene including members of very distinguished acts like Elizabeth A. Baker, Telethon, Acoqui
and Broken Machine Films.
Even prominent Orlando urban sketch artist Thomas Thorspecken
was there live-sketching the event.
This is the kind of special intersection
that happens at the In-Between Series, which remains reliably artistic and unafraid to be out on the fringe.
