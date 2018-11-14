Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Pop Evil and more announced for upcoming Earthday Birthday in Orlando

Orlando rock radio station 101.1 WJRR announced this morning the headliners for their annual "Earthday Birthday" music festival.
The rock festival will take place all day April 13, 2019, and will feature performances from Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Pop Evil, P.O.D., Atreyu, Motionless in White, Rival Sons and the Blue Stones, with more bands to be announced.
Earthday Birthday will take place at Central Florida Fairgrounds. General admission tickets, priced at $75, go on sale Monday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. here.
