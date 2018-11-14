The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

The Heard

Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Pop Evil and more announced for upcoming Earthday Birthday in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Nov 14, 2018 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GODSMACK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Godsmack/Facebook
Orlando rock radio station 101.1 WJRR announced this morning the headliners for their annual "Earthday Birthday" music festival.

The rock festival will take place all day April 13, 2019, and will feature performances from Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Pop Evil, P.O.D., Atreyu, Motionless in White, Rival Sons and the Blue Stones, with more bands to be announced.

Earthday Birthday will take place at Central Florida Fairgrounds. General admission tickets, priced at $75, go on sale Monday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After years of unsubstantiated rumors, it looks like Six Flags may finally be headed to Orlando Read More

  2. The Ramen is now open in downtown Orlando Read More

  3. Thanks to the I-4 Ultimate project, it will soon be a lot safer to walk to Universal Orlando Read More

  4. You can now book private parties at the Taco Bell in Ocoee Read More

  5. Marco Rubio, the knowledgeable football man Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation