32 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Swamp Sistas/Facebook
-
Swamp Sistas
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Faculty Recital: Yun-Ling Hsu & Steven Chicurel-Stein
8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Swamp Sistas: See, Hear and Say
6 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Friday, Nov. 16
Mr. Mogembo
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
St. Luke's Concert Series: UCF Symphony Open Dress Rehearsal
6 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo.
Saturday, Nov. 17
DJ Dolo's Classic Mixtape Live
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
St. Luke's Concert Series: UCF Symphony Orchestra
7 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park..
Music in the Library: JJ Speights
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
UCF Concert Band
7 pm at UCF Visual Arts Building, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
UCF Piano Studio and Ensemble Recital
3 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
UCF Saxophone Studio Recital
5 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Monday, Nov. 19
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bithlo Rising
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Rushmore, Problem Addicts
9 pm at Sly Fox Bar, 63 N. Orange Ave; free.
Torque: AK1200, DJ Jeffee
10 pm at Vintage Lounge, 114 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient Trio
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Jazz Chamber Groups Concert
8-9 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
XL-Fits, Channel 83
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.