The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 13, 2018

The Heard

The ambitious 11Eleven Fest brought new music and energy to Parramore

Posted By on Tue, Nov 13, 2018 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
11Eleven Fest, Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery, Nov. 11

It sure was exciting to be checking out music in Parramore again for the second time in a week. Earlier it was Tommy Mot’s new frontiers over at Stonewall. A few days later and a couple blocks down was 11Eleven Fest, the highly number-themed event (the date, the bands, etc.) organized by eminent Orlando events groups Shows I Go To and Montgomery Drive.
click to enlarge Ian Sweet at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Ian Sweet at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge Starbenders at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Starbenders at 11Eleven Fest
The ambitious all-day music party featured a musical lineup that was eclectic, sometimes to the point of being bizarre. But among the 11 bands (theming!) on the bill, the organizers did pull a couple big coups for a small, unestablished festival by landing legit indie stars like excellent Hardly Art act Ian Sweet and breakout Frenchkiss Records band Diet Cig, whose closing performance was as jubilant and life-affirming a finale as they come.
click to enlarge Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge Ian Sweet at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Ian Sweet at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge Ian Sweet at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Ian Sweet at 11Eleven Fest
The event was on the scale of a block party and was done with good production and logistics. Between a remarkably professional stage with good sound, a full roster of comedians in the taproom, food vendors, art installations and a custom drink menu themed after each of the bands on the bill, 11Eleven Fest made great use of the brewery grounds and open-air back lot to create a complete festival atmosphere.
click to enlarge Pathos, Pathos at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Pathos, Pathos at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge Jeff Jones at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Jeff Jones at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge Evan Taylor Jones at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Evan Taylor Jones at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • 11Eleven Fest
Individually, Shows I Go To and Montgomery Drive are enterprising scene figures definitely trying to do some good stuff around here. Together their forces are exponential.
click to enlarge 11Eleven Fest organizers Marshal Rones (Montgomery Drive) and Mitch Foster (Shows I Go To) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • 11Eleven Fest organizers Marshal Rones (Montgomery Drive) and Mitch Foster (Shows I Go To)
esides bringing live music to people, the GOOOAAALLL of the festival was to provide 1,111 soccer balls (more theming!) to children in need, including the kids in the immediate Parramore neighborhood, through the Orlando City Foundation. To that end, they organized a sizable event with solid bones. Although I’m the last to advocate for boring homogeneity, more clarity and unity of vision – as well as evenness of quality – with regard to the musical lineup would’ve served the festival better. Still, it was good local production that packed a lot of heart and punched above its weight.

And zooming out, it’s great to feel some new music energy coming from downtown’s west side.
click to enlarge Starbenders at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Starbenders at 11Eleven Fest
click to enlarge Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Diet Cig at 11Eleven Fest
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After years of unsubstantiated rumors, it looks like Six Flags may finally be headed to Orlando Read More

  2. Thanksgiving traffic in Orlando is going to be insanely horrible this year Read More

  3. New auto museum at Artegon Marketplace is illegal, draws city fines Read More

  4. Pam Bondi rips Florida Department of Law Enforcement over elections investigation Read More

  5. Willie Nelson, Keith Sweat, Steven Tyler and more announced for the Strawberry Festival 2019 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation