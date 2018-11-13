Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Park Pizza & Brewing Co. opens in Lake Nona tomorrow
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Nov 13, 2018 at 2:16 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Park Pizza & Brewing Co.
New Lake Nona eatery Park Pizza & Brewing Co.
will open its doors tomorrow.
The new spot officially opens Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Lake Nona Town Center, located at 6941 Lake Nona Blvd.
As the name suggests, the main event at Park Pizza & Brewing Co. is their house-brewed beer alongside wood-fired pizza made with fresh ingredients and pulled from one of their two oak-fueled 900 degree ovens.
Lake Nona has become somewhat of a dining destination as of late; Park Pizza will join the same neighborhood as Chroma Modern Bar and Kitchen and Canvas. There's also a shipping container food park
hoping to open in the area by December.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Park Pizza & Brewing Co., Tavistock, Image