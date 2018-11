F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is now open in Orlando's Hourglass District

click to enlarge Photo via thehourglassdistrict/Instagram

Adding to the Hourglass District's ever-expanding restaurant roster, F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is now officially open.Located at 2420 Curry Ford Road, the locally owned F&D opened their doors on Monday, Nov. 12.The new neighborhood addition specializes in woodfire-cooked pizzas, obviously, but they also dish out other classic Italian staples, vegan options, and a brunch on the weekends with bottomless mimosas.With the addition of F&D, the Hourglass District, which is named after a nearby lake, now hosts Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub, Leguminati, Hourglass Brewing, and a Foxtail Coffee outpost. Hourglass Social House and Le Ky Pastisserie are expected to also open soon.