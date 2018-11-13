The Heard

Tuesday, November 13, 2018

The Heard

Diana Ross announces Orlando show in January

Posted By on Tue, Nov 13, 2018 at 9:46 AM

click image PHOTO VIA DR. PHILLIPS CENTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Dr. Phillips Center/Facebook
Celestial diva Diana Ross - she of Supremes and innumerable solo hits fame - is currently finishing up a Las Vegas residency, but next year she'll turn her sights on the South for her "Brand New Day" tour. And don't worry, the City Beautiful will be graced by an appearance.

Diana Ross headlines the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Jan. 9, 2019. Tickets may be purchased here.
