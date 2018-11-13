Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Diana Ross announces Orlando show in January
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 13, 2018 at 9:46 AM
click image
-
Photo via Dr. Phillips Center/Facebook
Celestial diva Diana Ross
- she of Supremes and innumerable solo hits fame - is currently finishing up a Las Vegas residency, but next year she'll turn her sights on the South for her "Brand New Day" tour.
And don't worry, the City Beautiful will be graced by an appearance.
Diana Ross headlines the Walt Disney Theater
at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Jan. 9, 2019. Tickets may be purchased here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Diana Ross, Soul, Disco, R&B, Pop, Queen, Diva, Tour, Image