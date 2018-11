A new nitrogen ice cream parlor is now open in Winter Park

click to enlarge

South Florida-based Phenomenom Nitrogen Ice Cream and Bake Shop is now open and freezin' in Winter Park.The new location, which opened Oct. 27, is sandwiched between the Michaels and the Petco in the plaza at 501 Orlando Ave. If you've never had nitrogen ice cream from Phenomenom, it comes in either a cup or a cookie sandwich, and it's practically instant.Here's a little explainer on how the magic happens...This is Phenomenom's sixth location, adding to their roster of Florida spots in Gainesville, Boca Raton, South Beach, Davie and Pinecrest.