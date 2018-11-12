The Heard

Monday, November 12, 2018

The Heard

Willie Nelson, Keith Sweat, Steven Tyler and more announced for the Strawberry Festival 2019

Posted By on Mon, Nov 12, 2018 at 2:22 PM

click image Willie Nelson - PHOTO VIA WILLIE NELSON/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Willie Nelson/Facebook
  • Willie Nelson
Organizers for next year's Strawberry Festival at Plant City today announced a stacked, all-star lineup of music for the nearly two weeks of the festival next year, and there's a little something for everyone in there!

The lineup as it stands so far includes: Steven Tyler, Willie Nelson, Alabama, Old Dominion, For King and Country, the Drifters, Brothers Osborne, Martina McBride, Styx, Keith Sweat, Kool and the Gang, Needtobreathe, Tanya Tucker, and Chris Janson.

Music at the Florida Strawberry Festival takes place Feb. 28-March 10, 2019, at the Wish Farms Soundstage in Plant City. Tickets go on sale in December.
