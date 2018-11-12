Monday, November 12, 2018
Willie Nelson, Keith Sweat, Steven Tyler and more announced for the Strawberry Festival 2019
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 12, 2018 at 2:22 PM
Photo via Willie Nelson/Facebook
Willie Nelson
Organizers for next year's
Strawberry Festival
at Plant City today announced a stacked, all-star lineup of music for the nearly two weeks of the festival next year, and there's
a little something for everyone in there!
The lineup as it stands so far includes: Steven Tyler, Willie Nelson, Alabama, Old Dominion, For King and Country, the Drifters, Brothers Osborne, Martina McBride, Styx, Keith Sweat, Kool and the Gang, Needtobreathe, Tanya Tucker, and Chris Janson.
Music at the Florida Strawberry Festival takes place Feb. 28-March 10, 2019,
at the Wish Farms Soundstage in Plant City.
Tickets go on sale in December.
