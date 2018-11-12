Whitesnake bring new 'Flesh & Blood' world tour to Orlando

Here they go again on their own. Whitesnake is going on a world tour and they're coming to Orlando.
The iconic hair metal band is expected at the Hard Rock Live on April 22, 2019, for their "Flesh & Blood" world tour, where they'll perform songs from their new album of the same name, along with their greatest hits.
Tickets, ranging between $35 and $84.50, go on sale Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. here. Doors open at 7 p.m.
