Monday, November 12, 2018

Whitesnake bring new 'Flesh & Blood' world tour to Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Nov 12, 2018 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WHITESNAKE/TWITTER
  • Photo via Whitesnake/Twitter
Here they go again on their own. Whitesnake is going on a world tour and they're coming to Orlando.

The iconic hair metal band is expected at the Hard Rock Live on April 22, 2019, for their "Flesh & Blood" world tour, where they'll perform songs from their new album of the same name, along with their greatest hits.

Tickets, ranging between $35 and $84.50, go on sale Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. here. Doors open at 7 p.m.

