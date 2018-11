click to enlarge

Hard rock, comedy and a full orchestra — Weird Al is going all out on his upcoming tour.His 2019 tour "No Strings Attached" is heading to the Hard Rock on Jun. 10 where he'll be playing hits and classics supporting by an entire symphony orchestra and background singers.Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. here In 2018 his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity" tour Yankovic treated fans to a scaled down, more serious setlist he and his band had never performed before.This year however they're back with what Yankovic calls his "most elaborate and extravagant tour ever."