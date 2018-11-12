Thanksgiving traffic in Orlando is going to be insanely horrible this year

click to enlarge
If you're planning to travel at all this Thanksgiving, you can bet your ass there will be overcrowded airports and highways in the Sunshine State.
The auto club AAA projects that around 54.3 million Americans will be traveling this year for the holiday, with 2.8 million Floridians adding to that number. To matters worse, AAA says Orlando is the No. 1 Thanksgiving destination this year.
Thanks, Disney.
Driving in a car is projected to be the worst mode of transportation this year. According to the Tampa Bay Times,
an estimated 2.5 million people will be driving in Florida
, while roughly 243,000 will be flying. Also, global mobility analytics company INRIX predicts that travel times in congested cities could quadruple.
Now add in the I-4 Ultimate Project and tourists with no idea where they're going, and we have ourselves a perfectly roasted Thanksgiving Traffic Turducken.
AAA Travel senior vice president Bill Sutherland said the 4.8 percent increase in total travelers could be due to higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth.
Expect traffic to start as early as Nov. 21 and last through the 25th.
