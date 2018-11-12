Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 12, 2018

Bloggytown

Thanksgiving traffic in Orlando is going to be insanely horrible this year

Posted By on Mon, Nov 12, 2018 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
If you're planning to travel at all this Thanksgiving, you can bet your ass there will be overcrowded airports and highways in the Sunshine State.

The auto club AAA projects that around 54.3 million Americans will be traveling this year for the holiday, with 2.8 million Floridians adding to that number. To matters worse, AAA says Orlando is the No. 1 Thanksgiving destination this year.

Thanks, Disney.

Driving in a car is projected to be the worst mode of transportation this year. According to the Tampa Bay Times, an estimated 2.5 million people will be driving in Florida, while roughly 243,000 will be flying. Also, global mobility analytics company INRIX predicts that travel times in congested cities could quadruple.



Now add in the I-4 Ultimate Project and tourists with no idea where they're going, and we have ourselves a perfectly roasted Thanksgiving Traffic Turducken.

AAA Travel senior vice president Bill Sutherland said the 4.8 percent increase in total travelers could be due to higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth.

Expect traffic to start as early as Nov. 21 and last through the 25th.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After years of unsubstantiated rumors, it looks like Six Flags may finally be headed to Orlando Read More

  2. Pam Bondi rips Florida Department of Law Enforcement over elections investigation Read More

  3. Here's Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz screaming about the recounts like an absolute lunatic Read More

  4. ESPN College GameDay will visit UCF next weekend for the first time ever Read More

  5. Whitesnake bring new 'Flesh & Blood' world tour to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation