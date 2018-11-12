Band of the Week: Steven Head

click to enlarge
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local musicians. This week, we're pleased to bring you Steven Head
.
Steven Head is playing a one-off solo show, "Dream Rhythm," at Timucua White House on Nov. 12.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
I’ve been quietly producing music since 2007, but this performance is more of a one-off.
Who's in the band?
Steven Head - Guitar and Synthesizers
Currently available releases:
None
Websites:
https://soundcloud.com/stevehead
Describe your sound in five words:
Textural guitar and synthesizer music
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Playing shows with Grizzly Bear last year was a totally surreal experience. Chris Taylor inquired about some of my pedals and I was fairly certain that I was dreaming at that point.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
I like playing in Acoqui. I need accountability to hone in my productivity otherwise I’m prone to losing in sound design, but it’s always a pleasure to play with Lush Agave and Harsh Radish. They’re both incredibly talented solo performers who can create entire sound worlds with minimal equipment.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
This is my first show in years so I’m not sure there are any presumptions. People often associate me with just guitar playing or exclusively as an electronic musician, but I have an unhealthy obsession with both artforms.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando musician? What's your least favorite? Why?
It’s an incredibly inclusive and encouraging environment. If you have a bold idea it will most likely be greenlighted and supported.
Any big news to share?
Not for my solo project, but stay tuned for some big Acoqui news.