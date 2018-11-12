Band of the Week: Steven Head

click to enlarge

Just the facts:

Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local musicians. This week, we're pleased to bring youI’ve been quietly producing music since 2007, but this performance is more of a one-off.Steven Head - Guitar and SynthesizersNoneTextural guitar and synthesizer musicPlaying shows with Grizzly Bear last year was a totally surreal experience. Chris Taylor inquired about some of my pedals and I was fairly certain that I was dreaming at that point.I like playing in Acoqui. I need accountability to hone in my productivity otherwise I’m prone to losing in sound design, but it’s always a pleasure to play with Lush Agave and Harsh Radish. They’re both incredibly talented solo performers who can create entire sound worlds with minimal equipment.This is my first show in years so I’m not sure there are any presumptions. People often associate me with just guitar playing or exclusively as an electronic musician, but I have an unhealthy obsession with both artforms.It’s an incredibly inclusive and encouraging environment. If you have a bold idea it will most likely be greenlighted and supported.Not for my solo project, but stay tuned for some big Acoqui news.