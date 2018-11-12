The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 12, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: Steven Head

Posted By on Mon, Nov 12, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge img_0094.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local musicians. This week, we're pleased to bring you Steven Head.

Steven Head is playing a one-off solo show, "Dream Rhythm," at Timucua White House on Nov. 12.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
I’ve been quietly producing music since 2007, but this performance is more of a one-off.



Who's in the band?
Steven Head - Guitar and Synthesizers

Currently available releases:
None

Websites:
https://soundcloud.com/stevehead

Describe your sound in five words:
Textural  guitar and synthesizer music

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Playing shows with Grizzly Bear last year was a totally surreal experience. Chris Taylor inquired about some of my pedals and I was fairly certain that I was dreaming at that point.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
I like playing in Acoqui. I need accountability to hone in my productivity otherwise I’m prone to losing in sound design, but it’s always a pleasure to play with Lush Agave and Harsh Radish. They’re both incredibly talented solo performers who can create entire sound worlds with minimal equipment.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
This is my first show in years so I’m not sure there are any presumptions. People often associate me with just guitar playing or exclusively as an electronic musician, but I have an unhealthy obsession with both artforms.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando musician? What's your least favorite? Why?
It’s an incredibly inclusive and encouraging environment. If you have a bold idea it will most likely be greenlighted and supported.

Any big news to share?
Not for my solo project, but stay tuned for some big Acoqui news.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz screaming about the recounts like an absolute lunatic Read More

  2. ESPN College GameDay will visit UCF next weekend for the first time ever Read More

  3. A Ford's Garage restaurant is opening in Orlando next week Read More

  4. 11Eleven Fest arrives with a stacked lineup of bands, beers and cocktails Read More

  5. À La Cart food truck park opens in the Milk District Nov. 18 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation