Sunday, November 11, 2018

ESPN College GameDay will visit UCF next weekend for the first time ever

Posted By on Sun, Nov 11, 2018 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA ESPN
  • Screen grab via ESPN
Get your signs ready.

University of Central Florida will host ESPN College GameDay next weekend for their upcoming showdown against Cincinnati, marking the first time the program has visited the Knights.

Co-host Kirk Herbstreit made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter Sunday morning. "If you look at the slate of games, there's one game that really stands out," said Herbstreit, a vocal UCF credit who has recently claimed Fresno State, Appalachian State and Utah State are better programs.

"And this fan base has been waiting for the last two years to recognize their program and bring College GameDay to Orlando. And this is the week that it happens. Looking forward to seeing everybody Saturday in Orlando."



Coming off a 35-24 win over Navy, the No.12 Knights hope to extend the nation’s longest win streak of 22 games in next weekend's matchup, which will be held during the primetime 8 p.m. slot. 

This is pretty big deal for UCF, as well as the AAC.
