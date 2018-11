Weekend recommendation: Download Snap's City Unseen app and go look at some art

click to enlarge virtual reality work by Mike-O-Matic

click to enlarge Snap's City Unseen app

You may be feeling heavy-hearted or glum for, oh, no particular reason right now – take your pick of political, ecological or celebrity disasters – and wondering what you can do to raise your spirits without raising your cholesterol level or lowering your bank balance.To quote Herman Melville, "Whenever I find myself growing grim about the mouth; whenever it is a damp, drizzly November in my soul … and especially whenever my hypos get such an upper hand of me, that it requires a strong moral principle to prevent me from deliberately stepping into the street, and methodically knocking people's hats off; then, I account it high time to …" well, instead of "getting to sea as soon as I can," my personal prescription is to look at some art.This weekend I'll be opening theapp (which you can download here ) and taking myself on a little walk around town, hopefully knocking off no hats whatsoever.We wrote about this show a couple of weeks ago ( read it here ) but the tl;dr is:offers 10 augmented reality experiences around Orlando, findable and viewable only through the iOS or Android app.Open the app and you'll see a map of Orlando showing the locations of each art experience. At each location, hold your phone over aplaque to snap a three-dimensional object onto the screen or add a new layer to the known world. See a skyful of silver clouds over Lake Eola, tour a Miami artist's studio from afar, or transport yourself below sea level – right on the lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center.Call me Ishmael.