Friday, November 9, 2018

Weekend recommendation: Download Snap's City Unseen app and go look at some art

Posted By on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge VIRTUAL REALITY WORK BY MIKE-O-MATIC
  • virtual reality work by Mike-O-Matic
You may be feeling heavy-hearted or glum for, oh, no particular reason right now – take your pick of political, ecological or celebrity disasters – and wondering what you can do to raise your spirits without raising your cholesterol level or lowering your bank balance.

To quote Herman Melville, "Whenever I find myself growing grim about the mouth; whenever it is a damp, drizzly November in my soul … and especially whenever my hypos get such an upper hand of me, that it requires a strong moral principle to prevent me from deliberately stepping into the street, and methodically knocking people's hats off; then, I account it high time to …" well, instead of "getting to sea as soon as I can," my personal prescription is to look at some art.

This weekend I'll be opening the City Unseen
click to enlarge SNAP'S CITY UNSEEN APP
  • Snap's City Unseen app
 app (which you can download here) and taking myself on a little walk around town, hopefully knocking off no hats whatsoever.

We wrote about this show a couple of weeks ago (read it here) but the tl;dr is: City Unseen offers 10 augmented reality experiences around Orlando, findable and viewable only through the iOS or Android app.



Open the app and you'll see a map of Orlando showing the locations of each art experience. At each location, hold your phone over a City Unseen plaque to snap a three-dimensional object onto the screen or add a new layer to the known world. See a skyful of silver clouds over Lake Eola, tour a Miami artist's studio from afar, or transport yourself below sea level – right on the lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center.

Call me Ishmael.


