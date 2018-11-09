The Gist

Friday, November 9, 2018

The Gist

Maker Faire returns with tons of DIY projects and hands-on experiences

Posted By on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_maker_faire_orlando.jpg
Come one, come all, to Orlando’s greatest show (and tell) of the year, the Maker Faire: a community-organized, family-friendly extravaganza that includes everything from do-it-yourself science, art, rockets and robots to crafts, music and more. What is a maker, you may ask? Well, in this case, a maker is a parent, a student, a weekend warrior – however that may personally fall – so long as they have a love for innovation, creativity and inspiring the world around them. In the past, Maker Faire has shown off such contraptions as an E.T.-themed virtual reality game, a human-powered structure, and a life-sized snow-cone machine. So come out and see the polite chaos for yourself – and just how far others have pushed the human imagination.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10-11 | Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | makerfaireorlando.com | $10-$25

Maker Faire Orlando
@ Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
407-634-6257
Price: $10-$25
Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando, FL
407-295-3247
