Maker Faire returns with tons of DIY projects and hands-on experiences

Come one, come all, to Orlando’s greatest show (and tell) of the year, the Maker Faire: a community-organized, family-friendly extravaganza that includes everything from do-it-yourself science, art, rockets and robots to crafts, music and more. What is a maker, you may ask? Well, in this case, a maker is a parent, a student, a weekend warrior – however that may personally fall – so long as they have a love for innovation, creativity and inspiring the world around them. In the past, Maker Faire has shown off such contraptions as an E.T.
-themed virtual reality game, a human-powered structure, and a life-sized snow-cone machine. So come out and see the polite chaos for yourself – and just how far others have pushed the human imagination.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10-11 | Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | makerfaireorlando.com
| $10-$25
