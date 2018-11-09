The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 9, 2018

The Gist

'Hamilton' tickets go on sale in Orlando next week

Posted By on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 12:36 PM

PHOTO VIA HAMILTON/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Hamilton/Facebook
If you've been waiting to be in the room where it happens, the time has finally come.

Tickets to the Broadway smash hit Hamilton go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, on the Dr. Phillips Center website. Seats range from $76.50 to $199.50, or $429.50 for VIP orchestra seating.

The Tony Award-winning musical follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father found on the $10 bill, through the Revolutionary War and on to becoming the nation's first treasury secretary. The music genres of choice? Hip-hop, R&B and rap.

The show will run from Jan. 22 to Feb. 10 at the Walt Disney Theater. Don't throw away your shot. 



Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's race for governor will advance to a recount Read More

  2. Rick Scott sues South Florida election officials as his lead against Nelson shrinks Read More

  3. Henry Moso to open second Kabooki Sushi location in Dr. Phillips Read More

  4. Florida has decided to ban greyhound racing Read More

  5. Yellow Dog Eats celebrates their 20th anniversary at their romantic Gotha outpost Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation