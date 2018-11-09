'Hamilton' tickets go on sale in Orlando next week

-
Photo via Hamilton/Facebook
If you've been waiting to be in the room where it happens, the time has finally come.
Tickets to the Broadway smash hit Hamilton
go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, on the Dr. Phillips Center website
. Seats range from $76.50 to $199.50, or $429.50 for VIP orchestra seating.
The Tony Award-winning musical follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, the founding father found on the $10 bill, through the Revolutionary War and on to becoming the nation's first treasury secretary. The music genres of choice? Hip-hop, R&B and rap.
The show will run from Jan. 22 to Feb. 10 at the Walt Disney Theater. Don't throw away your shot.
