Friday, November 9, 2018

Dream Theater announce Orlando show for next year

Posted By on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 2:29 PM

  • Photo via Dream Theater/Facebook
Prog-metal overlords Dream Theater have announced the dates for their "Distance Over Time" tour set to kick off next year, with an Orlando date sure to please fans of these bombastic shredders. The band will be touring behind their soon-to-be-released album of the same name, due out in late February.

Dream Theater headline the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, April 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
