Dream Theater announce Orlando show for next year
Prog-metal overlords Dream Theater
have announced the dates for their "Distance Over Time" tour
set to kick off next year, with an Orlando date sure to please fans of these bombastic shredders. The band will be touring behind their soon-to-be-released album of the same name
, due out in late February.
Dream Theater headline the Hard Rock Live
on Wednesday, April 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
