Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 9, 2018

Bloggytown

Deadlines set in Florida and Georgia's so-called 'water war'

Posted By on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Florida and Georgia will have until the end of January to file new arguments in the legal fight over water use impacting the Apalachicola River system, a special master said this week.

Paul J. Kelly, a senior judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who is serving as special master, set a Jan. 31 deadline for the initial briefs and a Feb. 28 deadline for reply briefs.

Kelly denied Florida’s request for additional evidence-gathering in the case, which focuses on Florida’s assertion that Georgia’s overconsumption of water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system is harming the Apalachicola region.

“Given the voluminous record in the case resulting from virtually unlimited discovery and a lengthy trial, additional discovery will only lengthen the proceedings, delay the outcome and increase litigation costs,” Kelly wrote in an order Tuesday.



The case has already been through a five-week trial before another special master and has generated more than 7 million pages of documents.

Kelly said there is “ample evidence” from the prior litigation to draw conclusions on issues like the scope of Georgia’s water use and the impact on the Florida oyster industry in Apalachicola Bay.

Kelly is the second special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court to handle the case.

Ralph Lancaster, a Maine lawyer who acted as the first special master, rejected Florida’s original plea for relief, which began with a lawsuit filed in 2013. But Lancaster’s decision was overturned in a 5-4 ruling in June by the Supreme Court, which said the special master’s findings “applied too strict a standard.”

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's race for governor will advance to a recount Read More

  2. Rick Scott sues South Florida election officials as his lead against Nelson shrinks Read More

  3. Florida has decided to ban greyhound racing Read More

  4. Yellow Dog Eats celebrates their 20th anniversary at their romantic Gotha outpost Read More

  5. Central Florida remembers 1920 Election Day lynching of July Perry with voting stickers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation