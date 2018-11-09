Friday, November 9, 2018
Backstreet Boys will bring world tour to Orlando next year
By Paola Peralta
on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 1:38 PM
Photo via Backstreet Boys/Facebook
Backstreet's back, all right.
The Backstreet Boys are coming back to Orlando as part of their first and biggest arena tour in 18 years. The band will take the stage at the Amway Center on Aug. 24, 2019.
The '90s pop sensation got its big break in the City Beautiful and returns to promote their brand-new album, DNA
.
Tickets go on sale here
at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.
