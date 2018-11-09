The Heard

Friday, November 9, 2018

Backstreet Boys will bring world tour to Orlando next year

Posted By on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BACKSTREET BOYS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Backstreet Boys/Facebook
Backstreet's back, all right.

The Backstreet Boys are coming back to Orlando as part of their first and biggest arena tour in 18 years. The band will take the stage at the Amway Center on Aug. 24, 2019.

The '90s pop sensation got its big break in the City Beautiful and returns to promote their brand-new album, DNA.

Tickets go on sale here at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.



