Friday, November 9, 2018

À La Cart food truck park opens in the Milk District Nov. 18

Posted By on Fri, Nov 9, 2018 at 12:48 PM

  • Photo provided by A La Cart
  • À La Cart food truck park
The food truck park we told you about back in May is poised to soft open next weekend.

À La Cart (Facebook | Instagram | Web) will bring five mobile food vendors — Poke Kai (poke), Adao Pastel Gourmet (Brazilian-style empanadas), Steak It Easy (Brazilian-style skewered meats), Vinny & Kory (Vietnamese and Korean fare) and SwedeDish (Scandi smorgasbord) — into a 10,400-square-foot outdoor venue behind Se7en Bites at 609 Irvington Ave.

Owners April and Dustin Williams were inspired to create À La Cart after experiencing the food truck parks in Oregon, where they worked as high-school teachers.
  • PokeKai
À La Cart will house a 15-tap bar featuring a rotating selection of craft beer, cider, wine and cold-brewed coffee.

The open-air pavilion will offer covered indoor seating as well as an outdoor courtyard for lawn games and frolicking.



Soft opening is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 18, with a grand opening slated for the weekend of Dec. 7-9.

Hours:
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday
11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
  • Photo via À La Cart Street Food and Craft Beer
