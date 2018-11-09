À La Cart food truck park opens in the Milk District Nov. 18

click image
À La Cart food truck park
The food truck park we told you about back in May
is poised to soft open next weekend.
À La Cart (Facebook
| Instagram
| Web
) will bring five mobile food vendors — Poke Kai
(poke), Adao Pastel Gourmet
(Brazilian-style empanadas), Steak It Easy
(Brazilian-style skewered meats), Vinny & Kory
(Vietnamese and Korean fare) and SwedeDish
(Scandi smorgasbord) — into a 10,400-square-foot outdoor venue behind Se7en Bites at 609 Irvington Ave.
Owners April and Dustin Williams were inspired to create À La Cart after experiencing the food truck parks in Oregon, where they worked as high-school teachers.
À La Cart will house a 15-tap bar featuring a rotating selection of craft beer, cider, wine and cold-brewed coffee.
The open-air pavilion will offer covered indoor seating as well as an outdoor courtyard for lawn games and frolicking.
Soft opening is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 18, with a grand opening slated for the weekend of Dec. 7-9.
Hours:
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday
11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
