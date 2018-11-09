Friday, November 9, 2018
A Ford's Garage restaurant is opening in Orlando next week
By Lora Korpar
November 9, 2018
A Ford Motors-themed restaurant chain is opening its first Orlando location next week.
Ford's Garage, a Tampa-based "American comfort food" chain, will open Monday, Nov. 12, at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.
The restaurant's interior is modeled after a 1920s service station, displaying vintage Ford vehicles. Menu items are also designed to give customers the service-station feel, like the Model "A" Burger and the High-Octane Burger.
The Orlando restaurant will be the chain's 10th Florida location and 11th location overall.
