11Eleven Fest arrives with a stacked lineup of bands, beers and cocktails

click to enlarge
A sequel of sorts to last year’s Ten10 Fest, 11Eleven promises, much like Spinal Tap’s amps that go up to 11, a louder and more bombastic version of the original: live music and a selection of artist cocktails and ales matching up to many of the day’s performers. The lineup is an intoxicating mix of local and touring bands including Diet Cig, Pathos Pathos, Starbenders, Bothering Dennis, Wolf-Face, Transkam, Hungover and Universal Funk Orchestra. Adding to this brew (we can go on with these puns forever) are a phalanx of comedians including Heather Shaw, Jeff Jones and Simon Nash. And as for the custom drinks on offer at the fest? Diet Cig’s set will be best paired with the Blood Zombie Blueberry Vanilla Sour Ale; consider sipping the Mule-Face while checking out Wolf-Face.
1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 | Broken Strings Brewery, 1012 W. Church St. | 11elevenfest.com
| $25-$333
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery
1012 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Nov. 11, 1 p.m.
Price:
$20-$111
Concerts/Events