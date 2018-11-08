Yellow Dog Eats celebrates their 20th anniversary at their romantic Gotha outpost

click to enlarge
-
Yellow Dog Eats' Gotha restaurant (photo via Facebook)
Yellow Dog Eats celebrates their 20th anniversary – a big achievement in the restaurant world – at their Gotha location on Saturday, Nov. 10. The dog- and kid-friendly celebration goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; $20 buys you a plate with two proteins, two sides and two glasses of beer or wine.
The chef and guiding spirit of YDE, Orlando native Fish Morgan, has been slinging upscale sandwiches and stellar barbecue for two decades now, in which time they've added a New Smyrna Beach location to the original Gotha store. As a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, his food is deceptively simple; overlook this true Orlando gem at your own peril.
I've got a little nostalgia for the Gotha outpost of Yellow Dog Eats – our review of it
was the first food byline I had at Orlando Weekly. It's a bit dated now (remember when iced coffee was just hot coffee with ice added to it? Glad those days are over), but that review visit accompanied by my "uberhealthy friend" was actually one of my first dates with the man who's still my favorite dining companion.
So go on down and get yellow-bellied in Gotha – you never know, you might meet the love of your life. Or just some really great barbecue.
