Wyndham Grand Hotels are rewarding guests who don't use their cell phones

Photo via Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek/Facebook
Wyndham Grand Hotels wants guests to spend less time their cell phones and enjoy their vacations more by offering incentives for not using their phones.
Through Nov. 12, the hotel brand is implementing non-mandatory phone-free zones
at pools and restaurants in five locations, including Wyndham Grand Orlando Bonnet Creek, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach and locations in Illinois, Texas and South Carolina.
Though guests aren't required to participate, Wyndham Grand Hotels is offering rewards to those who do.
Each guest who locks their phone away receives a copy of the book The Nocturnals: The Mysterious Abductions
by Tracey Hecht and the chance to win 75,000 Wyndham Rewards points, which are enough for a five-night vacation.
These phone-free zones are created using locking phone cases made by Yondr
. The cases only unlock when tapped on an unlocking base outside of the phone-free zones.
This is a part of Wyndham's Reconnected
program, which is dedicated to having guests be more present on their vacations rather than being glued to their phones.
