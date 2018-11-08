The Nook screens two films from Mel Brooks' best year ever

click to enlarge
With all of the mixing and mingling and electric daisying in town this week, it’s refreshing to see a night out that doesn’t require you to move very much. The Nook hosts a movie night showcasing both of Mel Brooks’ 1974 features, Blazing Saddles
and Young Frankenstein
. One of those movies has aged a lot better than the other one, but we’ll let you figure out which one.
7 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
.
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
Price:
free
Film