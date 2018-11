The Nook screens two films from Mel Brooks' best year ever

click to enlarge

Event Details Mel Brooks Double Feature @ The Nook on Robinson 2432 E. Robinson St. Milk District Orlando, FL When: Fri., Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Price: free Film Map

With all of the mixing and mingling and electric daisying in town this week, it’s refreshing to see a night out that doesn’t require you to move very much. The Nook hosts a movie night showcasing both of Mel Brooks’ 1974 features,and. One of those movies has aged a lot better than the other one, but we’ll let you figure out which one.7 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson