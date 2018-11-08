The Gist

Thursday, November 8, 2018

The Nook screens two films from Mel Brooks' best year ever

Posted By on Thu, Nov 8, 2018 at 6:00 AM

With all of the mixing and mingling and electric daisying in town this week, it’s refreshing to see a night out that doesn’t require you to move very much. The Nook hosts a movie night showcasing both of Mel Brooks’ 1974 features, Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein. One of those movies has aged a lot better than the other one, but we’ll let you figure out which one.

7 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

